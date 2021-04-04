Bustin’ for Badges has scheduled the eighth annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser April 15-16 at Windwalker Farms Sporting Clays, 2551 County Road C2801, Stanton.

This event benefits local law enforcement (Odessa Police Department, Midland PD, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Midland CSO) and helps pay for much needed equipment.

Raffle tickets are currently available for a Polaris Ranger 500 ($9,500 value), a Bergara Premier 6.5 Creedmoor Series Rifle ($1,650 value), and a Primo Oval LG 300 Ceramic Charcoal Grill ($1,160 value).

The raffle tickets are $20 each or six tickets for $100.

The raffle tickets can be purchased by dropping by the OPD front desk, 205 N. Grant Ave., during regular business hours or by calling 432-335-3322.

To register or for more information, visit bustinforbadges.org or call 432-571-3462.