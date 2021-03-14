Businessman Shakamuri boosts education

Ravi Shakamuri combines a shrewd business acumen with idealism that has him working with young people in West Texas and Southern India to help them qualify for technical jobs and be full participants in the global economy.

It’s a full plate because he and his wife Madhu own five thriving companies that serve the medical communities of the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico in a variety of ways.

Discussing his philanthropic ACCESS for SUCCESS program for K-12 students, Shakamuri said West Texas schools are better than they get credit for. “The teachers, principals and superintendents are trying very hard,” he said.

“But if the students and families don’t know how to use that help, we’re not going to gain much. There are fewer and fewer entry-level jobs.”

Shakamuri is a 61-year-old native of Hyderabad, a capital city of seven million in the southern Indian State of Telegana, who took a master’s degree in marine biology at Andhra University but failed to get financing to start a fisheries company.

His sister Shoba is a nephrologist, or kidney doctor, and he followed her to Texas when she began practicing at Longview.

Shakamuri earned a master’s at Texas Tech in business and industrial engineering and worked with numerous clinics and hospitals as a consultant, manager and director for companies based in Houston and Austin before coming to Odessa in 1997. His and his wife’s son Nithin is a student at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Based in the Prosperity Bank Building downtown and in Hobbs, N.M., the Shakamuris own Star Care Health Services, Star Care Home Health, Star Hospice and Star Oxygen & Medical Equipment with 135 full- and part-time employees and annual gross revenues of $7 million. In 2014, they sold a company called Global Info Systems, which had 400 employees, for $10 million.

Asked what he likes about his professional and charitable work, Shakamuri said, “Helping people.

“My parents S.V.K. Prasad and S. Suguna were Freedom Fighters in India before the British election (that gave India its independence in 1947) and my father was a state representative for two terms before he quit politics because it was too dirty.”

Adding that his parents then owned a vineyard, he said, “They came from rich families but gave that up to become Freedom Fighters. Madhu and I are not noble enough to sacrifice our lives completely, but we owe this to Odessa because we have made a good living.

“Indian people come here and say we’ll spend a year and we look up and it’s 20 or 30 years later because Odessa is uniquely good in welcoming people.”

Shakamuri has served on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Harmony Home, United Way, the Medical Center Hospital Foundation and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, where he is still a board member.

Having prepared to start ACCESS by working with Kermit and Presidio schools for two years, he is consulting with all of the Permian Basin’s public schools, particularly those in ECISD, and is expanding to India’s southern forest tribes with 5,000 students in last year’s pilot program and an expected 27,000 this summer.

“They’re hungry for information there and the parents support them,” said Shakamuri. Another goal is to help the Basin upgrade its general health, which he said is hard because economics and culture foment resistance.

“I did an obesity study of 25 students at Ector Middle School in 2008 and the parents were saying they were healthy,” he said. “They eat fast food because it is what they can afford. Health is not just medical. It’s how you live with a good diet, being physically and mentally active and pursuing a career that challenges you. Cut down on fats and sugar and eat lots of fiber and fresh vegetables.”

Shakamuri said some Odessans ignore advice from medical professionals, so he tries to convince their children and grandchildren. “The grandpa will listen if the grandson tells him, ‘You need to eat healthier because I want you to be with me for a long time,’” he said. “We’ve turned the knob for this community to start working together.”

Dr. Sudhir Amaram said Shakamuri “is a very honest person.

“His advice is very capable,” Amaram said. “He is full of wisdom. He can look at any project and give you a good idea if it’s a good project or not.”

The cardiologist said Shakamuri was a great asset to the MCH Foundation, particularly as chairman, and he has a close relationship with Gov. Greg Abbott. “Everywhere Ravi goes, he is the limelight,” Amaram said.

“Everyone likes him. He is almost like a visionary. He plays an important role in helping the Indian community to assimilate.”

Other than traveling to Italy, Egypt and India and working on ACCESS, Shakamuri’s hobby is reading business success stories like Bill Gates’, Steve Jobs’, Elon Musk’s and Sam Walton’s, and currently Gates’ “Business at the Speed of Thought.”

“These are guys who really broke through,” he said. “The human spirit is amazing. We have so much to do here. It will be cool to see what happens in the next five years.”