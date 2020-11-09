  • November 9, 2020

Building Inspection Office has temporarily been closed

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 1:01 pm

Odessa American

The City of Odessa’s Building Inspection Office has temporarily been closed after employees were reportedly exposed to COVID-19, according to a city news release.

City staff are available for emergency requests, but are requesting that the public use the online permitting system when possible.

No reopening date has yet been determined; city officials say. The possible exposure occurred between October 22 and October 26.

For questions or additional information contact Building Inspection at 335-4143.

