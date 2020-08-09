Brown doubles hospital duties

For some, running two hospitals would be daunting, but it’s just another challenge to Stacey Brown.

Recently Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center, became president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring as well. The hospitals are owned by Steward Health Care.

“I’m always excited to take on new challenges, but more importantly, it makes sense with us being part of the same system,” the native Odessan said.

Noting she has a strong leadership team at ORMC, Brown said there is similar talent at Scenic Mountain and she doesn’t think ORMC will suffer.

“I’m confident we will continue to move forward with our strategic initiatives and I believe I can bring good leadership to Scenic Mountain. There are synergies we can achieve by working closely together,” she said.

For example, the Big Spring hospital is preparing to have its first accreditation survey by DNV-GL (Det Norske Veritas of Norway and Germanischer Lloyd of Germany) so ORMC can help it work through last-minute details. Brown said ORMC has been using DNV-GL as its accrediting body for 11 years.

Another benefit is sharing staff. If one facility has nurses in a particular area that the other needs, the other hospital can send them over. “There are opportunities to do that across the board, frankly, in most of the disciplines that we share,” Brown said.

“We’ve done it some already with respiratory therapy.”

ORMC has about 800 employees and 225 beds while Scenic Mountain has 250 employees and 146 beds.

“Another thing I’ve done is appoint chief administrative officers at both facilities, so in both cases it will be the CFOs (chief financial officer) at Scenic Mountain and Odessa Regional transitioning into this chief administrative role,” she said.

“They’ll represent me if I’m not on site at any given time when they need someone there, although I’m obviously available via phone and all that,” Brown said.

“I participate in meetings and different things at both hospitals regardless of where I am on any given day.”

Brown went into a chief operating officer’s position for two years and just had her 10th anniversary as ORMC’s CEO.

“I have almost 30 years of experience in health care administration, about 15 years as chief financial officer and then several years as chief operating officer,” she said. “I’m now working on my 11th year here at Odessa Regional as the CEO and president.”

She has been working with the team at Scenic Mountain for several weeks to get up to speed on initiatives they were working on and she consulted with Scenic Mountain President-CEO Emma Krabill before Krabill left to be CEO of Doctors Hospital in Laredo.

Brown added that she is working with key community leaders.

The first six months to a year will probably be quite challenging until she builds those relationships and learns Scenic Mountain like she knows ORMC, Brown said.

“…But once I do, it’s going to make it easy,” she said. “We have many of the same service lines and we have the same overall goals, which are growth, quality and financial performance. I don’t think it will be that difficult once I get through the transition stage.”

Brown was presented the chance to take on both hospitals and didn’t think twice. “I think it’s a logical thing to do and I think we’ll gain a lot more efficiencies and synergies between the two hospitals by having one leader,” she said.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce President-CEO Renee Earls was excited about Brown’s new job.

Earls said Brown will chair the Odessa chamber’s board of directors after working with the organization for many years. “Stacey will do an excellent job,” said Earls.

“I love that she is an Odessa native and honestly, she could work in her field at any hospital throughout the country, yet she chooses to work in her hometown and that’s been a great decision for her as well as for the rest of our community.

“Stacey is a proven leader in her industry and she leads in our community. One of her most positive attributes is that she puts people first and having her apply that at her business has made her a standout CEO. I believe that Steward saw that when they decided to give her both roles,” Earls said.

Brown graduated from Permian High School and then Texas Tech University with a BBA in accounting. Stacey and her husband, Michael, together have three daughters and two sons, ranging from 15 to 26.

She was in public accounting for five years and went to ORMC.

“I just worked my way up,” she said. “I started in a staff level accounting position in 1991 and was promoted to CFO in 1994. In ‘99 I went to Trinity Medical Center in Carrolton for four years as CFO.

“I came back as CFO of ORMC in ‘03 because Odessa is my home and we wanted our family to be in Odessa. In ‘07, when IASIS Healthcare (of Franklin, Tenn.) acquired Alliance Hospital, they talked to me about being the future CEO because they knew that this was where I wanted to be,” Brown said.

Odessa Regional bought Alliance in 2007.

ORMC renovation

Brown said the maternity service department at ORMC’s West Campus is being renovated. The project will take about 18 months and be complete in late 2020 or early 2021. It won’t disrupt care in any service line, she said.

The West Campus is the oldest of the hospital’s three with the specialties of labor and delivery, post-partum care, high-risk obstetrics and neonatal intensive care.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for some time and we finally have the approval to move forward on it. It’s about a $13-million project,” Brown said. “We will renovate almost all the patient care areas within that campus, starting with a new front entrance.

“So we’ll have an updated look to the front of the building and a new lobby with minor construction to expand it. We’ll redo all the corridors and waiting rooms, every patient room, labor and delivery ante-partum and other areas.”

New fixtures, floor coverings, wall coverings, artwork and some new equipment will also be installed. “We’ll renovate a space we’re not using on the first floor that will have our new obstetrics emergency room that we opened in April,” Brown said

“Adjacent to that space, we will include three operating rooms that were previously taken out of service that we’ll put back into service with new equipment to do surgeries on that campus.”