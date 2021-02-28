Bringing the Bard back

Shakespeare’s plays “Hamlet” and “Much Ado about Nothing” will be broadcast to the masses April 23 — the Bard’s birthday — April 23 on Basin PBS.

Odessa Arts, Odessa College, Basin PBS and the Texas Shakespeare Festival have partnered to film two Shakespeare plays at the Globe Theater at Odessa College.

“ The TSF Roadshow was created to engage a younger audience in the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s work and to aid Theatre and English teachers throughout the state in introducing Shakespeare to their students. When the pandemic hit last year we knew that touring into schools would be unrealistic, so we began planning a way to safely bring in a group of artists and have the productions filmed. Odessa Arts and Odessa College were active partners in working out the logistics of this plan. Currently, the Roadshow serves students all throughout Texas and some schools in Louisiana,” Texas Shakespeare Festival Associate Artistic Director Matthew Simpson said.

When the Roadshow was started in 2016, Simpson said they produced one or two plays a year that are most commonly taught in the high school curriculum.

“ Now that we’ve worked through those plays, we’ve moved on to what we feel are some of Shakespeare’s most masterful works, but ones that are slightly more challenging, both in the density of the language and in the production elements. Our plan is to cycle through a total of eight to 10 plays every four years so that high school students will see a different play every year,” Simpson said in an email.

He added that he’s pleased that the plays will be broadcast on PBS.

“ We love that the general public will get a chance to see these performances. We personally have taken in a lot of theatre through virtual forms over the past year, and it’s helped to fill that void that’s been left for us since in-person shows closed down. It’s a privilege for us to be able to give a night of theater to the region through partnering with PBS,” Simpson said in an email.

“ I have no doubt that students who see these productions will have their perception of Shakespeare drastically changed for the better,” he added. “I think it will make them feel Shakespeare is exciting, funny, of-the-time, and most importantly, accessible for them. That’s our major goal: prove to young people that Shakespeare’s plays are fully understandable and thrilling when performed by skilled artists.”

Asked when he thinks they might get back to live performances, which have been curtailed by COVID for about a year around the country and world, Simpson quoted “Hamlet” and said, “that is the question.”

“ We are proceeding with plans to do some kind of in-person performances this summer with the knowledge that we will need to have a number of safety measures in place. In order to fully return to live performances as they were before the pandemic, we need to await the guidance from the CDC. We are hopeful that by the fall our Roadshow is able to return to schools for live performances,” Simpson said.