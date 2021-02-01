  • February 1, 2021

Brian Regan returning to West Texas - Odessa American: Local News

Brian Regan returning to West Texas

Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 1:56 pm

Tickets for comedian Brian Regan’s fifth performance at the Wagner Noel go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.wagnernoel.com, the venue box office, and by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 25.

Seating for Regan’s performance at Wagner Noël PAC will be at limited capacity to allow for social distancing seating. COVID-19 policies and procedures will be in effect in accordance with the State of Texas and VenueShield requirements. To see the policies and procedures visit: www.wagnernoel.com/events/detail/brian-regan-2021

On Feb. 23, Brian will star in his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Regan stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

From Regan’s first sold-out performance at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in 2013, it is clear that West Texas is a big fan of Brain Regan and loves a good laugh.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at www.wagnernoel.com, at the venue box office 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, or by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.

