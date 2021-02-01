Brian Regan returning to West Texas

Tickets for comedian Brian Regan’s fifth performance at the Wagner Noel go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.wagnernoel.com, the venue box office, and by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 25.

Seating for Regan’s performance at Wagner Noël PAC will be at limited capacity to allow for social distancing seating. COVID-19 policies and procedures will be in effect in accordance with the State of Texas and VenueShield requirements. To see the policies and procedures visit: www.wagnernoel.com/events/detail/brian-regan-2021

On Feb. 23, Brian will star in his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Regan stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

From Regan’s first sold-out performance at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in 2013, it is clear that West Texas is a big fan of Brain Regan and loves a good laugh.

