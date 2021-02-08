  • February 8, 2021

Booster vaccines begin Feb. 15 at Urgent Cares - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Booster vaccines begin Feb. 15 at Urgent Cares

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 8, 2021 3:58 pm

Booster vaccines begin Feb. 15 at Urgent Cares oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

While the COVID-19 vaccine first doses will still be available at Ratliff Stadium this Wednesday and Thursday, MCH officials say the booster or second shot will be administered starting Monday at Urgent Care Clinics by appointment only.

The second shot is for those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium during the last few weeks.

Medical Center Health System has created a process for the community to receive their booster (2nd doses) shots of the Pfizer vaccines given at Ratliff Stadium, a news release details. The first booster shots will be available starting on Monday for those who received the first shot at Ratliff Stadium. Odessans can call 432-640-2747. That number is answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are also the same times to get the second shot at the Urgent Cares located at either 6030 W. University Blvd., or 3001 JBS Parkway.

Those who need the booster must call and set an appointment within their five-date range, which is listed on the vaccination card. No booster shots will be given to patients before the first date listed on their card. If patients can’t make the five-date range on the card, they can still make an appointment after those dates.

MCHS is also asking the community to only show up for their appointment a few minutes before their allotted time to avoid a crowd in the waiting room and to ensure the most efficient process possible. There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

Monday’s total COVID numbers for MCHS, along with the daily COVID in-house census as of 1:45 p.m. are 49 COVID patients in-house, 0 PUIs in-house. Also, 24 Critical Care Patients, 8 of those in CCU overflow in WSMP. There are 20 COVID patients vented with 23 on 4 Central patient list includes 2 from Focused Care Odessa, 2 from The Parks Odessa, 2 from Crane, 1 from Stanton.

Posted in on Monday, February 8, 2021 3:58 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 78°/Low 40°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 35°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 24°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]