  • March 9, 2021

Booster shots begin on Thursday - Odessa American: Local News

Booster shots begin on Thursday

ORMC preparing for second shots as follow to Ratliff clinics

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 5:16 pm

Booster shots begin on Thursday By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa residents anxiously awaiting their second COVID-19 vaccine shots began receiving emails on Tuesday notifying them of when and where they are to appear to receive their booster shots, Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown announced on Tuesday.

ORMC is overseeing the booster shots, which will begin being administered on Thursday, Brown said. The first people scheduled to receive the boosters are those residents who previously received their first shots at Medical Center Hospital’s mass Pfizer vaccination events, which concluded last week at Ratliff Stadium.

“The first emails went out today (Tuesday) and will continue to go out as we receive the information from MCH – so residents shouldn’t panic,” Brown said during a Zoom press conference, which also included the participation of other local health care officials.

Brown urged residents to be patient and wait for their email appointment notices. If they don’t hear from ORMC in a reasonable time, they can call the hospital at 582-8549 to check on their appointment. People should not call the number to schedule an appointment.

Brown said an email address to contact the hospital and inquire about appointments will soon be added to the hospital’s website.

ORMC is overseeing booster shots as part of an agreement with MCH, which administered the first shots.

MCH last week began offering first vaccine shots at their Urgent Care Clinics at 3001 JBS Parkway and at 6030 W. University Blvd.

Each clinic is vaccinating 200 shots per day on average, MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said the hospital is in discussions with local churches and organizations like the Salvation Army to help make vaccine distribution more widely available. Those talks are ongoing and no agreements have yet been reached, Tippin said.

Tippin said COVID-19 cases continue to remain low in Ector County.

MCH on Tuesday reported 27 COVID patients, 11 in critical condition and 8 on ventilators. ORMC reported 4 patients, all of them in critical care and 1 on a ventilator. Scenic Medical Mountain Center reported 3 COVID patients, with none in critical condition or on ventilators.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 5:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

