Booster clinics not cancelled

Editor’s note: Today’s print edition of the Odessa American will be delivered with Tuesday’s edition due to dangerous driving conditions. We have opened our online replica site at myoaoa.com free to everyone through Thursday.

Hazardous, wintry weather conditions will not stop Medical Center Health System’s vaccine boosters scheduled for Monday, but people scheduled do have the option of rescheduling, MCHS officials announced during a virtual press conference Sunday.

A total of 800 people are scheduled to begin receiving their second Pfizer vaccine shots at Urgent Cares located at 6030 W. University Blvd. or 3001 JBS Parkway beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

“As of now we’re going to keep the clinics open,” MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said. “But please think safety first. If you need to reschedule, we will reschedule you.

Tippin said hospital officials decided to proceed with Monday's scheduled booster shots because they realize many people have patiently waited for the shots and would likely show up to the clinics regardless of the weather.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said hospital staff Sunday was calling all 800 people scheduled for shots on Monday to see if they wish to reschedule. Those people will be rescheduled as quickly as possible and will not be placed at the back of the line for new appointments.

Tippin urged people not to call the hospital hotline at 432-640-2747 to try and reschedule their Monday appointments. Hospital staff will call them, Tippin reassured.

The hotline number, which has been overwhelmed by callers this past week, is only for those trying to schedule booster shoots, Tippin said.

Due to inclement weather and President’s Day on Monday – which is a federal holiday - staff health officials on Sunday announced that this week’s vaccine shipments will be delayed until at least Wednesday, Tippin said. That delay is prompting MCH to cancel Wednesday’s planned mass vaccination event at Ratliff Stadium. The next mass vaccination at Ratliff is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, February 21.

MCH has already received its shipment of booster shots so this upcoming week’s appointments will proceed as planned, Abbott-Timmons said.

Ector County on Sunday issued a press release urging residents to be careful due to icy, snow-covered roads and freezing temperatures.

The press release urged residents to avoid driving unless it’s an emergency, turn down thermostats and minimize the use of space heaters to avoid overwhelming the grid’s ability to provide electrical services. Also do not leave pets outside.

In the event Ector County experiences mass blackouts, emergency shelters will be set up at the Coliseum, the press release stated.