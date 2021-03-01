  • March 1, 2021

Booster clinic at Ratliff begins Tuesday

Booster clinic at Ratliff begins Tuesday

MCH has administered more than 50,000 shots

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 3:51 pm

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 3:51 pm

Booster clinic at Ratliff begins Tuesday

This week’s drive thru vaccine clinic at Ratliff Stadium is only for those who need the second or booster shot and who received a first dose at Ratliff between Jan. 24 and Feb. 10.

The free clinics held at Ratliff and the follow up clinics at Medical Center Hospital’s Urgent Care Centers have now administered more than 50,000 vaccines. On Sunday, which was the final day for first doses of the COVID 19 vaccine at Ratliff, there were 3,001 shots given.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who received a vaccine at Ratliff before Feb. 10 can now go to the Ratliff clinic to get their second dose. If you received a shot after Feb. 10 at Ratliff you will not get a second vaccine at Ratliff but rather at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

An email with dates and times will be sent to those who need that second shot or booster.

MCHS originally did about 4,500 booster shots the week of the winter storm but had to cancel the rest of the appointments due to the vaccine shipment being delayed.

There are about 9,700 or so booster shots left to administer for the people who came to the first three weeks of the Ratliff Stadium drive-thru clinic. The booster shot drive-thru clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Ratliff.

Anyone who can’t make these dates or received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium on or after Feb. 24, will receive their booster shots from ORMC and will be contacted by them to set up an appointment.

An interesting milestone occurred over the weekend in Odessa. On Saturday MCH went 24 hours without a COVID-19 admission, this is the first time in a year that has occurred.

MCH reported on Monday that there are 30 COVID patients in-house, 1 PUIs in-house; 13 Critical Care Patients; 11 COVID patients are on ventilators.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 3:51 pm. | Tags: , ,

