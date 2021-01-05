  • January 5, 2021

Book Your Bubble at the Ellen Noël - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Book Your Bubble at the Ellen Noël

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 1:03 pm

Book Your Bubble at the Ellen Noël Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is introducing “Book Your Bubble” which invites you to book a private viewing at the museum to their newest exhibition, “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion” from the Steven Porterfield Collection. When booking your bubble: each private tour visitor will receive a copy of the "Betrothed" exhibition guide and have one hour of the museum to yourselves.

The fee is $20 for up to five people or less and $40 for up 10 people or less, a news release said.

Evening hours will be available as well as hours before the museum opens on certain days. To book your bubble, contact Fay at 432-550-9696 x 211.

Book Your Bubble now or during the duration of the exhibition, "Betrothed" which will come to a close on March 7. Advanced payment is required and tickets will be available for will-call.

The museum will still be open to the public for free during regular hours (Tuesday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.). The museum is adhering to all CDC guidelines by regularly sanitizing all areas, requiring face masks, and practicing social distancing.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 1:03 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 30°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 59°/Low 28°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 29°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]