Book Your Bubble at the Ellen Noël

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is introducing “Book Your Bubble” which invites you to book a private viewing at the museum to their newest exhibition, “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion” from the Steven Porterfield Collection. When booking your bubble: each private tour visitor will receive a copy of the "Betrothed" exhibition guide and have one hour of the museum to yourselves.

The fee is $20 for up to five people or less and $40 for up 10 people or less, a news release said.

Evening hours will be available as well as hours before the museum opens on certain days. To book your bubble, contact Fay at 432-550-9696 x 211.

Book Your Bubble now or during the duration of the exhibition, "Betrothed" which will come to a close on March 7. Advanced payment is required and tickets will be available for will-call.

The museum will still be open to the public for free during regular hours (Tuesday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.). The museum is adhering to all CDC guidelines by regularly sanitizing all areas, requiring face masks, and practicing social distancing.