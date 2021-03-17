Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Book Talk at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The discussion will be on “The Creative Spark” by Michael Shapiro, a fascinating collection of interviews and biographies of artists, musicians, authors, and other creatives.
Book Talk is a free book club for ages 18+ that focuses on literature related to art or current exhibitions.
Visit tinyurl.com/emr6uxbp.
