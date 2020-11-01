Book takes a look at George H.W. Bush

George H. W. Bush lived in a lot of different places in his lifetime.

The 41st president was born in Milton, Mass., raised in Greenwich, Conn. and eventually made his way south to the Lone Star State.

While Bush was widely hailed from Houston, his time spent in the Permian Basin area is something that played an important part in his life, according to author Charles Denyer.

Denyer discusses Bush’s time in West Texas in a biography titled “Texas Titans George H.W. Bush and James A. Baker III: A friendship Forged in Power.”

The book, which talks about Bush’s relationship with one of his closest friends and right-hand man, James Baker, will be released next month.

Denyer, who lives in Austin, says that West Texas is where it all started for Bush and his family.

“Well if you think about it, here’s a man who came in from the east coast (and) arrives with a unique vernacular,” Denyer said. “Cowboy boots, barbeque and everything that was Texan was so foreign to him. West Texas truly was a whole new country for Bush.”

After graduating from Yale in 1948, Bush and his family moved to Odessa.

He was transferred to Compton, California, for a short time in 1949 before the family moved back to West Texas in 1950 to Midland.

Coming in from the East Coast wasn’t easy for Bush and his wife Barbara.

However, Denyer said, the people in the Permian Basin embraced them and believed in them.

“He became a true Texan, not so much through Houston but it started the Odessa/Midland area,” Denyer said.

Bush started off working as an oil field equipment salesman for Dresser Industries.

In 1951, Bush and John Overbey launched the Bush-Overbey Oil Development Company.

In 1953, he co-founded the Zapata Petroleum Corporation.

While living in the Permian Basin, the Bush’s raised their family including 43rd president George W. Bush, who was born in New Haven, Conn., in 1946 but attended public schools in Midland.

Their sons John (Jeb), Neil and Marvin were born in Midland. Their daughter Robin was born in California.

In 1954, he was named president of the Zapata Offshore Company, which was a subsidiary that specialized in offshore drilling.

In Denyer’s book, he explained that “Bush proclaimed 1954 to be a good year for Zapata, with the company holding a one-third interest in 70 wells and a hundred more wells to drill in 1955.”

It wasn’t until 1959 when the subsidiary became independent and Bush moved his family from Midland to Houston.

Dorothy was born in Houston shortly after the transition.

After becoming well acclimated in West Texas, Denyer explained that it wasn’t an easy decision for the future president to pick up his family and move again but that Bush knew what had to be done.

“Well, he was very comfortable in the Permian Basin,” Denyer said. “But he knew that he needed to be closer to the gulf. So I think, personally, he agonized over it because he had been so accustomed to life in the Permian Basin. But he felt that he wanted to grow and he wanted to grow his offshore company and to do that, he had to go to Houston.”

A passage from the book detailed Bush loved his life in Midland, but he acknowledged years later that “Midland is nowhere near the Gulf of Mexico where all our drilling rigs were operating.”

The rest is history. Bush would eventually venture into politics, serving as vice president under Ronald Reagan before being elected president in 1988.

His time as president saw a changing world, which included the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the end of the Cold War as well as the Persian Gulf War, just to name a few.

“I don’t know of any other president in modern time that’s been faced with such a cascade of events over 48 months,” Denyer said. “Those events completely changed the world. All the events were absolutely monumental and consequential. Bush handled them I think with the upmost expertise that you would ever find with any commander in chief.”

As Denyer discusses in his book, Baker was by Bush’s side throughout all of the events that transpired during his single term in office as commander-in-chief.

“Baker was heavily involved in the many policy decisions that the United States would ultimately take,” Denyer said. “The Berlin Wall, the fall of communism, Baker was there by Bush’s side, and helped make decisions that would help impact the entire world.”

However, Bush’s time in Odessa/Midland is something that shouldn’t be overlooked, Denyer said.

“What he found (in Odessa and Midland) were normal people and I think that really resonated with him,” Denyer said. “I think it set the tone for who he was as a human being. He was a normal person and humble. A lot of those traits were ingrained in him when he moved to Odessa.”

Texas Titans will be available in hardcover, paperback and eBook formats, wherever books are sold on Nov. 17.