Board to interview trustee applicants

Potentially filling the Position 4 spot on the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will be one of the items the board will consider during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday (Aug. 18).

The gathering will be in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

The position 4 spot was held by Doyle Woodall who resigned in June. Woodall had been under fire for Facebook posts that some found offensive.

Four people have applied for the post in lieu of the election in May 2021. They include Chris Stanley, Jesse Christesson, Michaela Johnson and Jacqueline Loud.

A discussion of ECISD opening schools also is on the agenda. School started for everyone Aug. 12, but most students are attending virtually at this time.

Some other items up for consideration include:

>>Discussion of and request for approval of purchases over $50,000. These include Brayco Business & Creative Services for emergency personal protective equipment at $107,346; Region 18 consulting services for Texas Reading Academies at $144,000; and Public Impact consulting services a $97,500 donation.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of 2020-2021 Budget Amendment No. 2.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of TEA waiver from the annual financial report due date requirements for fiscal year 2019-2020.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of required waivers to the Texas Education Agency.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of 2020-2021 gifted and talented plan.