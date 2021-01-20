  • January 20, 2021

Blood drive

Blood drive

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:00 am

The Odessa Family YMCA, 3001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a blood drive, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Walk ins are welcome or request a specific time.

To sign up, visit www.vitalant.org or call 432-425-4001.

