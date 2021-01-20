Eli Hartman
Vitalant blood drive file
Vitalant phlebotomist Lanie Escamilla cleans a blood donor's arm for 30 seconds just before their donation during a Vitalant blood drive at Music City Mall in June.
Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:00 am
Blood drive
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Odessa Family YMCA, 3001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a blood drive, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Walk ins are welcome or request a specific time.
To sign up, visit www.vitalant.org or call 432-425-4001.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News
on
Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:00 am.
| Tags:
Blood Drive