Black history exhibit set Sunday

St. Matthew Baptist Church at 809 Barrett Drive, will stage an outdoor Black History Month-related exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. R. Brandon Marshall, pastor, said the event’s theme will be, “On the Shoulders of Greatness, a Walk Through History.”

Music will be performed and food offered, the Rev. Marshall said.

Photos will displayed of such icons as Dr. Martin Luther King, Oprah Winfrey, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and 19th Century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

St. Matthew Baptist Church’s email address is smbcodessa@gmail.com.