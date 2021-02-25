  • February 25, 2021

Black history exhibit set Sunday

Black history exhibit set Sunday

Posted: Thursday, February 25, 2021 2:27 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

St. Matthew Baptist Church at 809 Barrett Drive, will stage an outdoor Black History Month-related exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. R. Brandon Marshall, pastor, said the event’s theme will be, “On the Shoulders of Greatness, a Walk Through History.”

Music will be performed and food offered, the Rev. Marshall said.

Photos will displayed of such icons as Dr. Martin Luther King, Oprah Winfrey, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and 19th Century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

St. Matthew Baptist Church’s email address is smbcodessa@gmail.com.

Posted in on Thursday, February 25, 2021 2:27 pm.

