American Grappling Federation referee Jerry Dearmond taps two young competitors to resume play after they moved off the grappling mat during the AGF 2020 Odessa Open on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Ector County Coliseum.
Posted: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 1:00 am
The American Grappling Federation has scheduled the 2021 Odessa BJJ Championships from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
Registration is open, visit tinyurl.com/j9seyysm.
For full event information and important links, visit the event page on the AGF website at tinyurl.com/9ax75ctp.
