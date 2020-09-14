Bimbo Bakeries USA donates to West Texas Food Bank

The West Texas Food Bank received a donation of 15,000 pounds of food from Bimbo Bakeries USA earlier this month to help families throughout the Permian Basin and West Texas.

The donation from Bimbo Bakeries was made in partnership with Walmart and Tyson Foods through Feeding America. This is the fourth year in a row that the companies have joined forces to make such a donation.

A news release detailed that the companies combined to donate 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein set to be distributed in the coming weeks. The food equates to about 12,500 meals.

The West Texas Food Bank has distributed 5.9 million pounds of food over the last five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.