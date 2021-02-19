Big thaw finally here

Residents in Odessa and Midland experienced something that has been rare in the last seven to eight days which was above freezing temperatures.

On Friday, the temperatures rose to as high as 43 degrees and a low of 23 but probably the biggest part for some was the clear skies.

As people start to recover from this week’s winter storm, warming temperatures this weekend will help accelerate the melting of snow that has made traveling hazardous for motorists.

“What we can expect for the next few days is a gradual warm-up,” meteorologist Devin Tichehak of the National Weather Service in Midland said. “It will kind of warm-up a little unevenly at first due to where our recent snowfalls were from Carlsbad through Monahans to the Big Lake area where they had more snowfall.”

Monahans and Big Lake will see a slower warm-up, according to Tichehak because of the heavier amount of snow that they received compared to the rest of the Permian Basin.

The forecast for at least the next five to six days calls for clear skies.

Saturday’s high is expected to be 55 degrees with a low of 34.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 55 as well and 25 as the low.

Monday should also see a high in the 50s while Tuesday’s is expected to get into the 60s for the first time in weeks.

“By early next week, we should be talking temperatures near the 70s and even in the 70s,” Tichehak said. “For the next couple of days, there’s not much in the way of weather. There’s a warming trend going on throughout the weekend.”

Thursday’s snowfall was the last hurdle for those in the Permian Basin before the system finally made its way out of the area and state.

With the measurements in, the snowfall around the Permian Basin has varied but Odessa and Midland only got a trace, according to Tichehak.

“We had some flurries,” Tichehak said. “Odessa might have had some more, like a light dusting on the western or south side of town where they were on the edge of that snow bend but for the most part the Midland-Odessa area did not receive much snowfall.”

Areas such as Reagan County and Upton County saw an even bigger amount of snowfall from Thursday.

“The Big Lake area reported eight-10 inches of snow,” Tichehak said. “And then McCamey had about seven and a half inches. The areas south of Midland and Odessa and the lower trans-Pecos area got the brunt of the snowfall on Thursday.”

WARMING SHELTERS: According to a press release, the remaining warming shelters in the city of Odessa will be deactivated by the end of tomorrow.

Odessa had three city-commissioned warming shelters which included St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton, the Copper Rose Building and the Salvation Army.

The St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton shelter is now deactivated and the Copper Rose Building and Salvation Army will operate until noon Saturday.

ROAD CONDITIONS: The temperatures may be warming up but travel conditions are still far from normal as the snow continues to melt away.

Gene Powell, Odessa’s TxDOT district public information officer is still urging motorists to be as careful as possible as the conditions in the Permian Basin vary in different parts.

“Most everything has melted off yet and may not melt off Friday,” Powell said. “Our district is so huge that going from Pecos to Sheffield and Andrews and Stanton that things are different all over. I have temperatures down near Sanderson. It’s different all over. I have temperatures down near Sanderson and Terrell County which is in my district. We have US-90 closed from Sanderson going east where something out at the I-10 split is completely different.”

While the conditions were fairly clear on Friday, Powell added that anything left on the roads will freeze at night and that people should still be cautious.

“There’s always a chance for ice and people are always going to need to slow down. The speed limit on I-20 is 65 and people exceed that every day. They certainly shouldn’t be exceeding it with this weather. It’s so important that people drive slow in these conditions and not take chances. We’ll have a nice afternoon of temperatures rising but anything that’s on the road tonight when it drops back under freezing will refreeze. Things can be really slick again. It needs to be repeated because people get complacent and don’t remember that water is going to refreeze over night.”

MARKET STREET: Grocery stores all across the state have been feeling the impact from this week’s winter storm as customers search the shelves to restock on supplies and that has been the case for local stores including Market Street, located on 4950 E. 42nd Street.

The store is owned by the United Supermarket Family, based out of Lubbock.

According to assistant grocer Orlando Avila, the store has been slowly getting back to normal.

“We’re trying to get back into it,” Avila said. “We had a 3,000 piece truck come in the other day so we did quite a bit on the shelves. We’re looking a lot better than what we have been.”

There have been a number of reasons for grocers to struggle to return supplies to the shelves but Avila says they’ve been fortunate with United based in Lubbock.

“We’re blessed that our store comes out of Lubbock,” Avila said. “It’s not coming out of San Antonio like Wal-Mart or H-E-B. It’s only two hours away.”

According to Avila, water, milk and eggs have been the biggest items in demand.

The store also managed to have power for the week.

“We’re glad that we didn’t lose any power,” Avila said. “We would’ve lost a lot of money at that point.”