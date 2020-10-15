Big Brothers Big Sisters expands

Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced that its community-based program is now available for children in Ector County. Previously, the program had been restricted to school-based matches only.

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches one child with one volunteer, based on common interests and personalities, to share fun adventures and friendship. Through this match, children have a positive role model to serve as a friend and advocate, a news release said.

The school-based and community-based programs differ in where and when the volunteer (called Big, for short) and child (Little, for short) meet. In the school-based program, they meet at the school during the school day once a week for 45 minutes.

In the community-based program, the Big and Little get together at a time convenient for everyone and participate in various activities of interest. This could include a trip to the park or a trip to the museum. Volunteers and parents are asked to commit to 6-8 hours a month for the community-based program, the release said.

“When we opened the program in Ector County two years ago, we limited the option to the school-based program only,” Executive Director Kay Crites said. “This was because the school-based program was simpler to administer and, so, a better way to get the program established. However, now that we’ve been up and running for a while, we know there are parents and volunteers who would prefer the flexibility provided by the community-based program.”

For 45 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has existed to ignite the potential in children by matching them with carefully screened and trained mentors. All services are free. Anyone interested in enrolling their child or in becoming a volunteer can call the main office at 432-687-0195 for more information, no commitment required. More information is also available on the organization’s website at www.bbbspermianbasin.org.