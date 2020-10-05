  • October 5, 2020

Big Bend Seminar explores conservation values, strategies

Big Bend Seminar explores conservation values, strategies

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 3:01 pm

ALPINE Residents of West Texas are invited to attend a free webinar from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

“Conservation Values and Strategies for the Last Frontier” will feature a discussion about how the greater Big Bend area is special from both a natural resource and cultural value standpoint and what strategies can be applied to conserve these values. The seminar will feature two experts from the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University, Louis Harveson and Billy Tarrant.

Harveson will share the regional values that were identified by the Stakeholder Advisory Group for guidance in the Respect Big Bend effort, which describe why the greater Big Bend region is unique and worth conserving. Tarrant will describe the possible tools and strategies needed to minimize the impacts that future development can bring.

Harveson is the founder and director of the Borderlands Research Institute and holds the Dan Allen Hughes Jr., Endowed Directorship.

Tarrant is the associate director of Stewardship Services at Borderlands Research Institute where his main responsibilities are coordinating local stakeholder engagement as part of the Respect Big Bend initiative, and facilitating resources for landowners and conservation partners.

Register for the Oct. 22 webinar: https://respectbigbend.org/events/conservation-values-and-strategies-for-the-last-frontier

More information about Respect Big Bend Coalition can be found at respectbigbend.org.

