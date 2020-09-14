  • September 14, 2020

Big Bend National Park opens paved roads, camping in Chisos Basin - Odessa American

Big Bend National Park opens paved roads, camping in Chisos Basin

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 12:46 pm

Odessa American

ALPINE The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend announced in a press release that the National Park Service will expand its public access for use beginning Tuesday at the Big Bend National Park.

All paved roads will reportedly be open to the public including the trails accessible by these paved roads. River access is open but limited to ramps along roads that are open.

Groups of non-household members are limited to eight, which includes guides. A group consisting of only a single household can have one guide.

Camping will reopening in the Chisos Basin Campground but by reservation online only, the press release stated.

All stores and gas stations are reportedly open, which includes all restrooms along open routes. Info kiosks will be staffed daily outside Panther Junction and Chisos Basin Visitor Centers and self-service info stations will be available 24/7 outside visitor centers.

Multiple unpaved roads will be open for public access including, Dug Out Wells, Old Maverick Road, Terlingua Ranch Road, Dagger Flat Road, Grapevine Hills Road, including trails accessible from those roads, the press release stated.

Brewster County hotels, motels, RV parks, and campgrounds are open to the public and available for reservations. Restaurants and cafes are open for dine-in and take out.

Businesses are adhering to all CDC guidelines along with a mandated face covering by the governor. For more information regarding Brewster County and Big Bend National Park during this emergency, please go to visitbigbend.com/covid-19 or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 12:46 pm.

