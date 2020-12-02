Betrothed opening Thursday at the Ellen Noël Art Museum

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an exhibition, Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection Thursday through March 7, 2021.
An opening reception for connoisseur members will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and for the general public from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The event is free and open to the public.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. First hours (noon to 1 p.m.) reserved for at-risk population.
For more information, call Ashley Flores at 550-9696 ext. 214 or marketing@noelartmuseum.org.
