  • November 29, 2020

Betrothed opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Betrothed opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 29, 2020 1:00 am

Betrothed opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Exhibition, Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection is opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum. The Ellen Noël Art Museum is having an opening reception to ring in their newest exhibition on Dec. 3. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is an exclusive viewing for Connoisseur Members and 7:30 to 9 p.m. is for the general public viewing for free.

Face masks will be required and limited entry will be allowed to allow for proper social distancing. At the opening reception, guests will be able to view the exhibition, enjoy music from David McIntryre and Jean Gómez and meet guest curator and historian, Steven Porterfield.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 29, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 85%
Winds: SW at 4mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 58°/Low 27°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]