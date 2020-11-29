Betrothed opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum

Exhibition, Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection is opening soon at the Ellen Noël Art Museum. The Ellen Noël Art Museum is having an opening reception to ring in their newest exhibition on Dec. 3. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is an exclusive viewing for Connoisseur Members and 7:30 to 9 p.m. is for the general public viewing for free.
Face masks will be required and limited entry will be allowed to allow for proper social distancing. At the opening reception, guests will be able to view the exhibition, enjoy music from David McIntryre and Jean Gómez and meet guest curator and historian, Steven Porterfield.
