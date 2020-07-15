Betenbough unveils news line

Betenbough Homes area director Charlie Cooke said that ever since the company came to the Permian Basin in 2008, the goal was to fulfill a need for affordable housing in the area.

The company took another step toward that end Wednesday when it officially unveiled a new product line of homes in the Permian Basin.

The cottage-style homes are three bedroom, two bathroom, 1,100 to 1,200 square foot homes designed to be a more affordable option in the area. The company is based in Lubbock, but has offices in both Odessa and Midland along with Amarillo.

The housing development in Odessa is located off of 98th and Evans Streets on the north side of town with other units being built in Midland.

“This home has really helped us with what we’re trying to accomplish here because it lowered our entry point starting price by $13,000 in Odessa and $14,000 in Midland,” Cooke said.

As a result of lowering the price, the company says there are 3,200 more families in the Permian Basin who can afford a brand new home. Those numbers are based off a 2019 report from NAHB Classic.

Cooke, during remarks at a Wednesday news conference, said that the company expects to put 600 families in new homes this year across the area.

Cooke added that a lot of people have experienced the high rental rates in the area, which currently stand at $1,284 a month in Odessa and $1,452 a month in Midland according to the latest numbers from RentCafe.

By comparison, the new homes by Betenbough are starting in the $160,000-$170,000 range. That translates to monthly payments around $1,200.

Add that with the market research and analysis that Cooke says the company has worked on, and it was imperative to give families another outlet towards home ownership.

“We can’t find a home that is priced at this price point as a new home,” Cooke said. “The closest thing that we can find are homes built back in the 1960s. So we’re glad that those are there, but we’re determined to make sure that people are getting into new homes where they’re proud of what they’re moving in to.”

The new development also comes at a time where people are adjusting to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing another option for families dealing with those transitions is something that Midland District 4 Councilwoman Lori Blong complimented.

“As we see economic turmoil and transition in our community and we see all the things that we’re confronted with right now, we know what those stressors are and we’re all experiencing that stress,” Blong said. “There’s always going to be a need for affordable, reliable homes in our community and (Betenbough) is providing that.”

For the homes themselves, Cooke said that they already have several units in future phases of construction with the goal to build two or three units at a time. He said that the build process from start to finish in these homes takes about six months.

“We all want to provide the best that we can for our family,” Cooke said. “For a lot of families, this is that starting point or the finish line. We’re happy to be a part of it.”