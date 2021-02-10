The Hope Wins Banquet benefiting Jesus House Women & Children's Center will feature Michael Jr. and music by Erica Lane at 7 p.m. Friday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Silent auction will be included.

Check out Valentine's Day Packages overnight at hotel stay at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, roses and more.

For tickets or information, visit JesusHouseOdessa.com or email Shirley@JesusHouseOdessa.com.