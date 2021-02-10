  • February 10, 2021

Benefit - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Benefit

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:45 am

Benefit Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Hope Wins Banquet benefiting Jesus House Women & Children's Center will feature Michael Jr. and music by Erica Lane at 7 p.m. Friday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Silent auction will be included.

Check out Valentine's Day Packages overnight at hotel stay at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, roses and more.

For tickets or information, visit JesusHouseOdessa.com or email Shirley@JesusHouseOdessa.com.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:45 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
35°
Humidity: 100%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 49°/Low 26°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 29°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 48°/Low 23°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 33°/Low 21°
Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]