Odessa Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Becky Martin, right, presents Laura Kyker with a formal ribbon cutting plaque to mark the opening of the Jesus House Women & Children’s Center Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Odessa. The Women & Children’s Center is a faith-based home that provides food, shelter and essential needs for homeless women and their children as well as a 12 month program that aims to empower and educate women to achieve self-sufficiency.
Benefit
The Hope Wins Banquet benefiting Jesus House Women & Children's Center will feature Michael Jr. and music by Erica Lane at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
Silent auction will be included.
Check out Valentine's Day Packages overnight at hotel stay at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, roses and more.
For tickets or information, visit JesusHouseOdessa.com or email Shirley@JesusHouseOdessa.com.
