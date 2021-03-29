Be a hero – eat a sub Wednesday

Every year, during the month of March, Jersey Mike’s has its nationwide Month of Giving where different restaurants across the country donate to their local charities.

This year, the West Texas Food Bank is once again joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s in the area, located at 7270 E. Highway 191 in Odessa and 4400 N. Midland Drive in Midland for this year’s Annual Month of Giving.

During the month of March, customers have been able to make a donation to the West Texas Food Bank at both Jersey Mike’s locations in the Odessa-Midland area.

Now, that campaign will culminate with its Day of Giving which will take place on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales, not just profit, to the West Texas Food Bank.

It’s a partnership that franchisee Waylon McHale, who works at the location at 7270 E.

Highway 191 in Odessa, has enjoyed.

“It means everything to us because it is local and these are our neighbors and customers that we’re able to help out and that’s what this is all about,” McHale said.

McHale, who’s been working at the Jersey Mike’s in Odessa for over two years now, said this partnership with the West Texas Food Bank for the Month of Giving has been going on for at least four years now.

He said last year, they raised more than $10,000 from the month and that they’re hoping for more this year.

“We’re hoping for $15,000 this year which we know is a stretch,” McHale said.

In 2020, Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

“Last year, it hurt,” McHale said. “That was right when everything closed so we ended up canceling it to keep the crowds out of the store. We ended up just raising stuff locally but this year, I think people will come out.”

He’s glad that they’re able to resume the Day of Giving this year.

“It’s great,” McHale said. “I think everyone wants to get back to some sort of normalcy and for us, this is like the Super Bowl.”

With the needs of people increasing due to the devastating effects of the pandemic, West Texas Food Bank director Libby Campbell says this year’s Day of Giving will help those in need.

“It’s really amazing that we have a great corporate partner here in West Texas that’s willing to support the local food bank during this high time of need,” Campbell said. “We are still dealing with an increase of need in our community and the Day of Giving, which has really gone on all month, is that you can actually donate while you’re getting sandwiches at Jersey Mikes but on the actual Day of Giving, everything that is purchased at both Jersey Mike’s locations in Midland and Odessa will be going to help out the West Texas Food Bank.”

Campbell added that the corporate partnership and the Day of Giving helps them to continue to be able to provide healthy, sustainable foods to the 19 counties that the West Texas Food Bank serves, especially after the freeze from February’s winter storm.

“We’re still having to pay a high transfer cost to bring in produce,” Campbell said. “With the freeze, we’re expecting to see an increase in the cost of those commodities because we don’t fully know the damage the freeze did to the crops here in Texas. For us to know that we have this kind of income coming in to help us to continue and transport healthy foods into West Texas really helps us breathe a sigh of relief.”

To help donate to the West Texas Food Bank through the Jersey Mike’s Donation, go to https://tinyurl.com/47snu39r.