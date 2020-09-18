BCCPB hosts city candidate forum

Odessans attended a nearly three hour city council candidate forum on Thursday night at the Floyd Gwin Park Gymnasium.
The event, hosted by the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin, started at 6:30 p.m., with panelists questioning 12 candidates either running for District 1, District 2, At-Large or Mayor.
The only candidate not present was District 2 candidate Steven Thompson who was reportedly out of town.
District 2 candidate Rachel Minor attended.
Questions ranged from what those running for city office thought of certificates of obligations, economic development to whether they thought it was unfair that three of the four Black candidates were not invited to Wednesday’s Ector County Republican Woman’s Club Luncheon and forum.
Prior to the forum, the Odessa Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Gene Collins issued a press release complaint against the Ector County Republican Women’s Club stating that it, “intentionally and discriminately excluded four African American Candidates from participating.”
All candidates at the BCCPB forum said that the ECRW forum should have included all of the candidates.
At-Large candidate Denise Swanner said that it’s in the club bylaws that if candidates did not vote in the 2016 election in the Republican Party, they were not to be invited.
District 1 candidates were asked how they could help ensure that Fiscal Year 2021 allocations reach the district regarding infrastructure during the forum.
Eddie Mitchell spoke about the Southside of the gateway when answering the question.
“That’s the gateway to our downtown to our community…we have got to beautify that right there not only Christmas, we need to beautify that the whole year so when people passing through they’ll stop in our town and maybe we’ll make more taxes that way,” he said adding that District 1 deserves their “piece of the pie.”
Candidates were also asked about education.
Tiki Davis spoke on making the city more attractive to educators and to bump up their salary.
“I think cash is king and the more you pay, the better education we can get for our kids.”
City council members do not decide on local teacher pay or where schools are located.
District 1 candidate Michael K. Shelton agreed, “We need to get more qualified educators here, but we need to pay them qualified pay for a qualified services.”
Mitchell expressed ideas to incorporate a third high school into the city because he said overcrowding is inhibiting learning amongst young Odessans.
District 1 candidate Mark Matta spoke about a lack of communication between the city council and the citizens.
“It makes us feel left out. Makes us feel that we’re not a part of this city,” he said adding that transparency and having an open line of communication is key for the citizens.
At-Large candidate La-Tasha Gentry was asked about change and what she would hope to accomplish as a councilwoman.
“I feel like I bring a new voice and a perspective to the Odessa city council. The changes I would like to make would be, we have a problem with drainage,” she said detailing that while some of the streets in Odessa flood, those issues should have been fixed years ago.
Jo Ann Davenport Littleton spoke on leadership and the Odessa Police Department when asked how she could make the city better for all people.
“First thing I would do is meet with the Chief of Police and the mayor and the council. We’ve got to get our officers educated. We’ve got to bring them up to date on cultural and sensitivity training,” she said.
Swanner also said that she would meet with OPD to help bridge the gap between communities of color in Odessa and those policing them.
Mayor David Turner spoke on how to bring people to Odessa when asked about tourism saying that Odessa needs to continue to promote events like Juneteenth and the rodeo. He said that the chamber is working on more sport tournaments for kids.
Mayoral candidates were the last to answer questions before the panel about taxes and certificates of obligation.
Current District 2 council member Dewey Bryant said that the city has problems and things that need to be addressed.
“We have a staff that’s extremely intelligent and engineers. We also do outside studies. We make a conscientious effort...I believe we were elected to make decisions as mayoral and city council members,” he said adding that a certificate of obligation is a means of making those decisions.
Gloria Apolinario said that her last resort would be to tax the citizens.
“Right now with the pandemic…everyone is hurting, unemployed. If you go to the West Texas Food Bank, you will see it’s not only the poor and the homeless that are waiting for those rations, but also there are families, the elderly and single members,” she said.
Javier Joven said that he would not support certificates of obligation.
Joven was also asked by a panel member what he would do to help improve the livelihood of people, especially people of color.
“I’m a person of color. When we help the community, people of color are helped and one thing that we can do right now immediately…let’s open this thing up. Allow the restaurant owners to open up 100 percent. We’re taxing them,” he said adding that the coronavirus will be here for the long run and that the best thing he felt could help Odessans is to just open up the economy.
