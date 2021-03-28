  • March 28, 2021

Basin 52 call for artists

Odessa Arts is seeking artists for the inaugural Basin 52 exhibit, to be displayed form Oct.1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Fifty-two works by 52 different West Texas artists will be exhibited in various city buildings across Odessa.

These works should reflect the artist's impression of West Texas. The works will also be included in an exhibit catalog, and printed on a specialty playing card deck to be sold by local merchants.

Deadline to apply is May 31.

To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fkatrzw.

