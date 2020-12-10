  • December 10, 2020

Bar-B-Q Barn set to close - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Bar-B-Q Barn set to close

Restaurant to remain open until Dec. 18

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • SAYING GOODBYE

    Jacob Ford

    Bar-B-Q Barn's owner Darrin Glisson weigh brisket for an order Thursday in Odessa. Glisson cooks his smokes his briskets for 30 hours before they are ready to be served. Glisson is closing the restaurant on December 18th after 12 years as the owner. The building has been staple for bbq since 2009.

View all 6 images in gallery.
More Information

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/yxmvnsjt

Posted: Thursday, December 10, 2020 4:32 pm

Bar-B-Q Barn set to close By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

For the last 11 years, Darrin Glisson has owned and operated the Bar-B-Q Barn.

The 51-year-old Odessan said he has mulled the decision to close the barbecue chapter of his life for the last two years.

Glisson announced on his Facebook page on Nov. 12 that he made the decision to close the Bar-B-Q Barn on Dec. 18. Glisson cites coronavirus as a factor in closing, but he said the ability to take time off played the largest role in his decision.

“It was kind of a complicated decision I had,” Glisson said. “COVID had some to do with it. It was certainly an influence, but it wasn’t a direct cause of it. It was my state of mind because of COVID that was spending my life here doing this when I could be doing things that I want to take on.”

Glisson said he has received plenty of support from the community throughout the years and explained that many customers were sad when they found out the news about the Bar-B-Q Barn closing.

“My customers are sad and disappointed and I feel the exact same way they do,” Glisson said. “When a person is done, they are done.”

Glisson purchased the Bar-B-Q Barn located at 3820 Andrews Highway in 2009. The Bar-B-Q Barn opened in 1990.

Prior to taking over the Bar-B-Q Barn, Glisson owned and operated Toriados, a Mexican restaurant, located at 3816 Andrews Highway. Glisson said that Toriados was in business for about 10 years.

Glisson shifted his focus from Toriados to the Bar-B-Q Barn and leased the other building, which currently serves as the home to Curb Side Bistro.

“I enjoyed eating,” Glisson said about opening up a restaurant. “I enjoy cooking.”

Glisson said Chef Alejandro Barrientos at Curb Side Bistro will lease the Bar-B-Q Barn, however, he said he doesn’t expect it to continue as a BBQ location.

Barrientos didn’t give any details about the new business, but he said he hopes to open it in January.

Glisson said first on his list, after he closes the Bar-B-Q Barn, is to take some time off and then travel to see parts of the world that he hasn’t seen.

“I want to travel to a few different places and see them before I get too old to do it,” Glisson said with a smile.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Thursday, December 10, 2020 4:32 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
69°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: W at 11mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 47°
Showers early. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]