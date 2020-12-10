Bar-B-Q Barn set to close

For the last 11 years, Darrin Glisson has owned and operated the Bar-B-Q Barn.

The 51-year-old Odessan said he has mulled the decision to close the barbecue chapter of his life for the last two years.

Glisson announced on his Facebook page on Nov. 12 that he made the decision to close the Bar-B-Q Barn on Dec. 18. Glisson cites coronavirus as a factor in closing, but he said the ability to take time off played the largest role in his decision.

“It was kind of a complicated decision I had,” Glisson said. “COVID had some to do with it. It was certainly an influence, but it wasn’t a direct cause of it. It was my state of mind because of COVID that was spending my life here doing this when I could be doing things that I want to take on.”

Glisson said he has received plenty of support from the community throughout the years and explained that many customers were sad when they found out the news about the Bar-B-Q Barn closing.

“My customers are sad and disappointed and I feel the exact same way they do,” Glisson said. “When a person is done, they are done.”

Glisson purchased the Bar-B-Q Barn located at 3820 Andrews Highway in 2009. The Bar-B-Q Barn opened in 1990.

Prior to taking over the Bar-B-Q Barn, Glisson owned and operated Toriados, a Mexican restaurant, located at 3816 Andrews Highway. Glisson said that Toriados was in business for about 10 years.

Glisson shifted his focus from Toriados to the Bar-B-Q Barn and leased the other building, which currently serves as the home to Curb Side Bistro.

“I enjoyed eating,” Glisson said about opening up a restaurant. “I enjoy cooking.”

Glisson said Chef Alejandro Barrientos at Curb Side Bistro will lease the Bar-B-Q Barn, however, he said he doesn’t expect it to continue as a BBQ location.

Barrientos didn’t give any details about the new business, but he said he hopes to open it in January.

Glisson said first on his list, after he closes the Bar-B-Q Barn, is to take some time off and then travel to see parts of the world that he hasn’t seen.

“I want to travel to a few different places and see them before I get too old to do it,” Glisson said with a smile.