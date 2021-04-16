Ballet production

The Midland Festival Ballet will present Offline & Onstage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.
Featuring music from Mozart, Vivaldi, and Queen. The production spans the genre from classical to contemporary and features new works by choreographers Maisha Morris, Pearl Wamsley, and Alyce Keaggy Brinkmann.
For tickets or more information visit midlandfestivalballet.org.
