Bad weather is not over yet

The cold weather that residents in Odessa and Midland woke up to on Friday is expected to continue throughout the weekend and get even worse as conditions continue to stay below freezing heading into next week.

On Friday, the cold temperatures brought icy road conditions that forced the cancellations of schools including Ector County Independent School District as well as Midland Independent School District in addition to many sporting events.

However, residents should brace themselves as the worst is yet to come in the upcoming days with snowfall expecting to arrive on Sunday and Monday.

“Monday is expected to be the coldest day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Zuber said. “We’re looking at a high of low-teens and we’re expecting the greatest snowfall to be on Sunday night and Monday. Even though we may not get below zero, we’ll be in the low 20s and 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday so it won’t be as cold those days.”

The high on Friday was 36 degrees and the low was 23.

For Saturday, the high is expected to be 30 degrees with the lowest at 21.

Sunday should be a high of 23 degrees with the lows being in the single digits at 1.

Monday’s high is projected to be 16 degrees with a low of 3.

How much snowfall Odessans should expect is still up in the air as Zuber says the forecast models are showing different results. More than two inches of snow should be expected.

“Right now, models are in disagreement about how much snowfall we’re getting but I would say around four inches not being impossible,” Zuber said. “We could see upwards of six inches in the Snyder area and there’s a possibility of that happening in the Odessa area. We could maybe see two inches here but the models are in disagreement so the next few days are going to be crucial in determining that.”

Saturday night could also bring potentially freezing rain and sleet, especially in the early morning hours, according to Zuber.

“That’s going to be not only in the Midland and Odessa area but also along I-10 and Fort Stockton and the trans-Pecos area,” Zuber said. “That’s going to leave the potential for some accumulation of ice and snow on the roadways.”

Zuber has warned that the ice will not unfreeze any time soon in the next couple of days.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have temperatures that stay below freezing," Zuber said. "This stuff is not going to melt off. Any precipitation is going to freeze."

Zuber also added that the temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be dangerous to stay outside in.

“Sunday night is when we’re going to expect to see the heavier stuff and into Monday morning,” Zuber said. “We’re also expecting record-breaking temperatures not only on Sunday but Monday with low temperatures on Monday dropping into the single-digits and maybe be sub-zero. These are very dangerous temperatures. This is going to be one of those where you do not want to be outside. You do not want to have exposed skin for very long in these kind of temperatures.”

>> HOME SAFETY: With gas furnaces up in full use around the area due to the cold temperature, Atmos Energy has been offering safety tips for people including to never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat a home.

Protecting natural gas meters is another tip as removing snow and ice from them with a broom or brush can ensure that they keep working smoothly and to never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Residents are also encouraged to safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment as gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.

Additional safety information can be found at http://www.atmosenergy.com/energytips.

>> AVOID DRIVING: The icy conditions will continue to persist throughout the weekend and Odessa District Engineer John Speed is encouraging people to not travel this weekend in a press release Friday afternoon.

With the forecast guaranteeing that drivers will encounter some level of hazardous travel conditions from Friday evening through Monday night, Speed said in the release that “Even the best road treatments cannot fully overcome the weather described in this forecast.”

Zuber is also encouraging people to stay put.

“This is the event to stay home for,” Zuber said. “This is something that you do not want to go outside for. There will be ice on the roads and they will be dangerous if the roads are not pretreated. We do not recommend travelling. With subzero wind chill temperatures, we don’t want people outside. If you are outside, limit your outdoor exposure as much as possible.”

According to the Odessa Police Department, there were 36 total wrecks that were reported on Thursday. On Friday, as of 3:07 p.m., there were only nine reported.

For more information on the road conditions around the state, visit www.drivetexas.org.