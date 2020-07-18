Back the Blue event in Odessa

Montie Garner has grown up with people who have worked as first responders.

She knows what they have to go through every day on the job for the community.

On Saturday, she and a few other Odessa residents showed their support with a Back the Blue rally outside city hall.

The event was a part of a nationwide movement with similar rallies going on at city halls in other towns across the country that same day.

“We’re supporting our police officers and our first responders,” Garner said. “We’re letting them know just how grateful we are for their services every day. They’re protecting us every day and we want them to know that they’re dearly loved and cherished.”

Garner’s grandfather was a police officer and her dad was a fire captain.

“I’m so grateful for the service that they gave,” Garner said. “I’m grateful today for the men and women who serve. If there’s any way we can let them know that we’re praying for them and appreciating everything they do.”

Garner says Odessa has always had great support for its first responders.

“I always feel like Odessa has the largest heart of the community. I feel like we are a community of servants,” Garner said. “I see that in so many different ways. In that servanthood, we recognized the importance of our first responders.

Jami Butts, another Odessa resident, was one of the people at the rally.

“We came out here to support our first responders and what they do,” he said. “They don’t get enough honor for that so we’re hoping that they see that we care.”

The event comes during a summer where protests across the country after events such as George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis have called for the defunding of police.

“Just because some (responders) may have made a poor choice doesn’t mean that the whole group (is bad),” Garner said. “Remove the bad apple and you still have 99 percent of amazing men. To sacrifice every day to walk out and serve the community, how can you say that they’re not of value?”

Butts echoed those thoughts.

“They need more training,” Butts said. “Everybody does. You need training and to protect and to grow but to defund is completely ignorant.”