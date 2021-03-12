The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron & West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at High Sky Wing, 9600 Wright Drive, Midland.
There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides, a fly-in day and reenactors.
Lunch and drinks will be available for purchase.
Admission is free.
Visit tinyurl.com/y675j7ct.
