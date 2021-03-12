  • March 12, 2021

Aviation Fun Day - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Aviation Fun Day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 1:15 am

Aviation Fun Day Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron & West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at High Sky Wing, 9600 Wright Drive, Midland.

There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides, a fly-in day and reenactors.

Lunch and drinks will be available for purchase.

Admission is free.

Visit tinyurl.com/y675j7ct.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, March 12, 2021 1:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 77°/Low 58°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 60°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 73°/Low 42°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 67°/Low 46°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]