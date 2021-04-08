Autism Awareness Month fundraiser

United Supermarkets and Market Street will join with SHARE to kick-off Autism Awareness Month with a Shop’n Share fundraiser event at 10 a.m. Friday at Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St.

In addition to being a sponsor of the walk, the United Family will host the fundraiser at locations across the Permian Basin. For guests who want to donate, it’s as easy as adding any amount of money to the grocery bill at check out. This will all lead up to the Annual Autism SHARE Walk/10K Run on April 24.

Established as a small church ministry in 2005, SHARE has grown into a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for families where there are children with special needs. United Supermarkets and Market Street are proud to partner with them in their mission.

