Author to read

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 11:37 am

Children’s book author Claire Dulaney today and Wednesday will read her recently published book My SHOES Take Me EVERYWHERE! to students attending the Pre-K Academy at Midland College.

Dulaney is from Lubbock and holds a bachelor of science degree from Texas Tech University. She has teaching certifications in vocational homemaking, language and learning disabilities and early childhood education.

Dulaney’s professional experience includes being a Texas School Readiness coordinator for the YWCA of Lubbock, preschool education specialist for Region 17 Education Service Center, researcher for the Institute for Child & Family Studies at Texas Tech, early childhood teacher for Lubbock ISD and a high school teacher for Lubbock-Cooper ISD. Currently she is a CASA advocate and works with pre-school-and elementary-aged children at her church, the release said.

