Attendance, substitute teachers down in ECISD

A look at the Ector County ISD school year so far is a mixed bag with somewhat reduced attendance and a lower percentage of substitute teachers from a year ago.

Superintendent Scott Muri gave a presentation on where things stand so far during the ECISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

The daily percentage of substitute teachers is down significantly from one year ago with an 86 percent fill rate to 62 percent fill rate.

Enrollment is down by about 2,200 students although the district has more 10th, 11th and 12th graders than last year, the board recap said.

Attendance also is down 2 percent. Sixty-seven percent of students are attending school face to face and 33 percent are attending virtually, the recap said.

The percentage of economically disadvantaged and at-risk students moving from face-to-face to virtual learning is increasing as the year goes on, which Muri said was a worrisome trend.

Muri noted that 235 students recovered/reengaged through the Community Outreach Center.

Failing grades are up, failure rates are up and many students are struggling with reading and math assessments, the recap said.

Muri reviewed the myriad ways teachers and staff members are trying to reach families to try to engage students in school.

He told trustees that COVID cases had caused the district to quarantine classrooms and areas of campus, but not an entire campus yet.

Muri closed his presentation by praising the work our teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, custodians and all staff members are doing each and every day.

In other business, the board held a public hearing and approved targeted improvement plans for 26 campuses. Eleven principals presented to the board.

Targeted Improvement Plans are required for all schools rated D or F — or those that earn a D in one of the measured domains — in the last accountability ratings in 2019.

The Texas Education Agency did not rate schools this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 2019, ECISD had three schools with an A rating, six have a B rating, 10 are rated C, and 19 are either D or F, the recap said.

These Targeted Improvement Plans are built using an Effective Schools Framework that emphasizes a multi-faceted approach to school improvement that includes developing campus leaders, recruiting and retaining highly qualified educators, setting high expectations for all, aligning curriculum with assessments, and using a student’s data to drive individualized instruction, the recap said.

Muri said schools are among the safest places to be in town, but ECISD is the victim of what’s happening in the community with regard to the spread of COVID-19.

Muri said the students and employees are doing what they are supposed to be doing to help flatten the curve.

As of last Friday, Muri said there were 1,827 cases of COVID citywide with 99 in the hospital.

Muri said the rates of COVID are higher in the community than in the district and that’s something ECISD will continue to pay attention to. He also will continue to meet with hospital officials.

Trustee Carol Gregg said teachers are expected to do a lot more than what they’ve done in the past and bear up under the threat of COVID.

Students are not always six feet apart and there’s bound to be a lot of fear among teachers. Gregg said she felt more needed to be done to support and acknowledge the hours teachers are being asked to log.

President Delma Abalos said the board appreciates teachers and all the extra work they are putting in. Hopefully in the future, she said, the district will be able to compensate them for their efforts.

Muri said as a board they have done something by offering an additional 10 days of leave.

Abalos said it’s important that teachers know the board supports them.

“We certainly wish we could do more,” Abalos said.

In his opening comments, Muri thanked some organizations for their support of ECISD. Last week, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court approved $270,523 in CARES Act funding for ECISD for student devices and hot spots. This money will help reimburse ECISD for 6,500 Chromebooks, 5,800 iPads, and 1,000 MiFi hot spots that were purchased. Also, Grow Odessa, the nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, committed $100,000 to support the district’s new agreement with SpaceX to utilize the Starlink satellite constellation to deliver broadband internet service to the Pleasant Farms area of south Ector County. He thanked these groups for believing in and supporting the students in the community, the recap said.

On a separate item, trustees voted to approve Daisy Flores and Tom Lechtenberg for parent positions on the School Health Advisory Council.

Flores is a provider for Candyland Day Care and Lechtenberg is the head athletic trainer at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

The board also voted 5-0 to approve purchases over $50,000. One of the items on the list is the initial cost, ($72,855) of ECISD’s agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink satellite internet service to 45 families in Pleasant Farms.

And after a closed session, trustees voted 5-0 to authorize the superintendent to give notice of proposed termination of the employment contract for Jesus Martinez and voted 3-2 to authorize the superintendent to give notice of proposed termination of the employment contract for Noel Gillespie Francisco, the recap said.