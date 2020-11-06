The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., has scheduled an Artist Community Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More than 25 local creatives, artists, photographers, and crafters will offer their wares for sale to kick off the holiday shopping season.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food trucks.
Visit tinyurl.com/y4fts26k.
