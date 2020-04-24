‘INSPIRE’ to air next week

Whether they have viewed it in person or not, many people are likely familiar with the Cloth World spire. And at 7 p.m. Tuesday, it will have its own documentary on Basin PBS called “INSPIRE.”

The documentary covers the process of creating the spire, the artist and other public art projects in Odessa.

Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham said the Bryant Family Foundation funded the documentary and Basin PBS and Laura Wolf, general manager and CEO, agreed to broadcast it.

The idea came up at an Odessa Arts board meeting where Ham was presenting his monthly update on the progress of the spire.

“It was kind of the exciting time … work was about to start and my board president Matt Rist said you know we really should document this somehow,” Ham said.

Ham said everyone thought that was a great idea. The Bryant Family Foundation stepped in to fund it and Ham said he and Rist met with Basin PBS.

“And 48 hours after he first suggested it, we had the funding from the Bryant Family Foundation and Basin PBS had agreed to air it,” Ham said.

Clyde Aly was the cinematographer and editor for the piece.

Ham said the group went to Philadelphia to film the artist, Ray King, at work in August.

“… Then we filmed all the way up until the spire lighting, which was in December and then we took a break for the holidays and when we came back in late January they started editing it and they edited it through February and March,” Ham said.

He and Rist said they hope this will be a sign of hope for the Permian Basin during the coronavirus and hard economic times. Ham added that he knows it’s been a rough time for a lot of people.

“Like I was telling you, I am climbing the walls. Lots of people are. There’s a lot of uncertainty and it just goes to show what we as a community can do when we rally around something,” he said.

Ham said he never dreamed the spire would get its own documentary.

“Every time something new about the spire pops up, I think about, ‘Wow, we did that. Look what we did.’ And I get proud all over and really dumbfounded all over again that we were able to do this,” Ham said.

When Rist sent him a rough cut, Ham admitted he teared up a little bit.

“It was very moving to watch, especially (because) I hadn’t seen an image of the ‘before’ in a really long time … seeing what it looked like before we did everything. I can’t believe we got the spire out of that rusted piece of lead-painted metal that had been sitting around for so long,” Ham said.

He said he would like to do a virtual Q&A afterwards, but they haven’t figured out what format that would take yet.

Rist, who worked at Channel 7 for a total of six years as a reporter and news director, said he sort of had a behind the scenes view of the spire project. He produced a 30-minute special for Channel 7 on the first Honor Flight and the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center telethon last year.

The mission of Honor Flight is to transport veterans are flown to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for the United States, the honor flight website said.

“… While I don’t do it regularly, I was somewhat comfortable with the idea. I was really excited about working with Basin PBS because I would love to see more local content, and so to me, it was just a great opportunity. Oftentimes, you see a lot of national stuff in longer form, but there’s really just not a lot of local content like this that spotlights educational issues, or artistic issues so I think that prospect was really exciting to get some local content out there,” Rist said.

He said the documentary process took about eight to 10 months.

“… To me it’s great timing that it’s ready now. We’ve got our air date while people are spending time at home watching more TV, consuming more media and so I think it’s great. I think that people will learn something about Odessa and art in Odessa and hopefully be surprised. So for the people that are stuck at home, I think it’s great to be able to watch something (where) they will learn something, not only about how the process of public art works but maybe see a piece that they’ve need before in Odessa,” Rist said.

He hopes the piece will spark pride in Odessa and show some of the beauty of the place.

Rist added that Aly has the ability to make people look at their surroundings differently.

Aly said he has been in the media business for 50 years. He started in 1970 working for TV stations and has been a freelancer for the last “30-odd years.” Most of what he does is commercial work, but he has made some documentaries for Basin PBS, shot music videos for country acts such as Michael Martin Murphey and the Bellamy Brothers and made some political commercials for congressional and senate candidates in Texas and out of state.

“Most of what I do is local and regional television commercials,” Aly said.

He said the spire project was interesting.

“I’ve lived in Odessa most of my adult life. That sign’s been up there for so long it sort of became part of the landscape. You didn’t really see it, or at least I didn’t, and so when they said they were going to change it create that spire that was interesting to me because something needed to be done with that sign,” Aly said.

Aly said he knew Rist from working with him before.

“I didn’t know anything about the tower. It was a Cloth World sign to me and I really didn’t know anything about it. After they got started on the project, they bought in some an engineering group because the artist that made the spire came out there and looked at it and said the structure is going to have to be repaired before we can do anything artistic up there,” Aly said.

“And there were literally i-beams at the top that were rusted through and what metal was left in the i-beams was so thin that you could touch it and it was just like thin ice. … Plus, there was lead paint all over it and they had to remediate that so they had to cover it with this white covering while they remediated the lead paint and repainted it,” he added.

Aly said the documentary talks about how King came up with the idea for the design and the engineering involved in restoring the tower itself.

It also touches on the other public art pieces around Odessa.

“Odessa has sort of been known as a blue-collar town, but I think it will help us get into the 21st century. Things are different than in the days when everybody just kind of worked out in the oilfield and didn’t really have time to go out and look at art anyway. And that’s changed and so somebody has to go out front and say OK we’re going to create this art. We’re going to put this art here and be a leader. I think Odessa Arts has been a leader in getting that art created, certainly the Marriott and the art pieces that they’ve put out there. … Once you get a wave that started, it’s hard to start it, but once you get it started it kind of feeds on itself,” Aly said.