The PBBA Annual Veterans Day Ride has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Cpl. Ray's Coffee, 3111 Faudree Road, Suite A.

The event honors local veterans and supports their participation in the Trail Warrior Project.

All monies raised will be used to help offset their costs such as equipment, clothing, repairs, etc., necessary for their participation in a new innovative bikepacking series designed to help veterans specifically.

A minimum $25 donation includes a barbecue lunch after the ride.

Donations are welcomed for those that can't make the ride. The event starts at 6 a.m., at CPL Ray’s for anyone wanting to grab coffee/food before the ride; 7:30 a.m. signup, donations, (cash or checks payable to PBBA); 9 a.m. ride off, route (17 miles): tinyurl.com/y3ou7ndh; 11 a.m., barbecue lunch at the MTB Pavilion.

Lunch is free with $25 donation or $10 per person.