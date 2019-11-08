  • November 8, 2019

Veterans Day Ride - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Veterans Day Ride

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 1:15 am

Veterans Day Ride Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The PBBA Annual Veterans Day Ride has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Cpl. Ray's Coffee, 3111 Faudree Road, Suite A.

The event honors local veterans and supports their participation in the Trail Warrior Project.

All monies raised will be used to help offset their costs such as equipment, clothing, repairs, etc., necessary for their participation in a new innovative bikepacking series designed to help veterans specifically.

A minimum $25 donation includes a barbecue lunch after the ride.

Donations are welcomed for those that can't make the ride. The event starts at 6 a.m., at CPL Ray’s for anyone wanting to grab coffee/food before the ride; 7:30 a.m. signup, donations, (cash or checks payable to PBBA); 9 a.m. ride off, route (17 miles): tinyurl.com/y3ou7ndh; 11 a.m., barbecue lunch at the MTB Pavilion.

Lunch is free with $25 donation or $10 per person.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, November 8, 2019 1:15 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
38°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: N at 7mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 35°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 36°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 47°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]