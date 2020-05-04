Silva Law Group, PLCC and The Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association commit $100,000 to West Texas Food Bank

Giving Tuesday is coming early this year. The West Texas Food Bank has announced a challenge match from the Silva Law Group, PLCC and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association in the amount of $100,000 for Giving Tuesday NOW, which will take place Tuesday.

The challenge match opportunity follows a $100,000 donation from Juan Silva and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association last week.

Food donations to the West Texas Food Bank have dropped to almost zero as the retail outlets are selling out of items which are normally donated to food banks.

“To keep up with the increasing demand for food, and to offset the decreasing amount of food coming into the food bank, we are having to purchase more food than ever before,” WTFB Executive Director Libby Campbell. “We’ve served over 10,000 households in the last four weeks, which is up over 30 percent from the same time last year. We have seen over 1,940 new clients through the panties at the Food Bank locations, and we’ve served over 1,220 households through our mobile outreaches at 12 rural sites.”

Should the match be completed, the total donation of $300,000 would help the Food Bank provide around 1,200,000 meals.