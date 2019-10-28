  • October 28, 2019

AARP Foundation now recruiting volunteers - Odessa American: Local News

AARP Foundation now recruiting volunteers

>> AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 5:20 pm

AARP Foundation now recruiting volunteers oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax preparation service.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low-to-moderate income people nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers and their families who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned, a news release said. 

There are a variety of volunteer roles including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification, the release said.

For more information, call Bob Schuler, district coordinator, at 432-362-7204 or AARP at 888-687-2277.

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 5:20 pm. | Tags: , ,

