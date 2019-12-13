It’s last weekend for Christmas show

It’s closing weekend for a holiday classic and you don’t want to miss it.

It involves juvenile delinquents who smoke and curse and are just all around rowdy. Not exactly what happy holiday stories are typically all about – certainly not the holiest of all Christmas stories.

But the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a classic and the Permian Playhouse will bring it to life with performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.

Playhouse officials call it a hilarious Christmas classic. “A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on,” a synopsis from the Playhouse details.

The Herdmans go to Sunday school for the first time after being told that the church offers snacks. The narrator’s mother is flabbergasted when they all volunteer for the lead roles in the Christmas pageant by bullying the other children out of it.

Everyone in town is expecting the Christmas pageant to be a disaster, but the Herdmans’ unconventional performances actually make the show both more realistic and moving. The play is based on a story from McCall’s magazine that was adapted into a book and then into a play that was first performed in 1982 by the Seattle Children’s Theatre.

The Permian Playhouse had 87 audition for a part in the holiday show