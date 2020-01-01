  • January 1, 2020

MCH celebrates first baby delivered in the new year

MCH celebrates first baby delivered in the new year

Posted: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 4:58 pm

Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2020. Baby Alexandria Michelle was born at 1:05 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Her proud parents are Jennifer Polanco and Isaac Ojeda. This is their first child.

MCH’s Communications and Marketing department, along with the Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS donated a car seat, a stroller, diapers and wipes to the family of the new baby.

The family was also the first to receive the new POWER Bag, promoting early literacy among children in the Permian Basin. The POWER Bag initiative is the result of a partnership between the Permian Basin Education Foundation, the West Texas Food Bank and healthcare providers in Odessa. The POWER Bag includes a Centers for Disease Control milestone moments book, CDC age-level baby book, a Scholastic book, baby toy keys, a baby bib, articles, a magnet, and website information for additional resources.

