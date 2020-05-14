Seniors honored with drive-by celebration at Ratliff Stadium

With schools having to adjust to a virtual setting and shutting down campuses for the remainder of the school year, there have been a number of obstacles that they have had to face.

The same is especially true for at-risk children.

Regardless, some are looking at it from a different perspective.

For Permian senior Adrian Duarte, being a part of the class of 2020 means he’s a part of history.

“It feels awesome because people are going to be talking about it years to come,” Duarte said. “It’s fun to be a part of that historic class.”

Duarte is one of many Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin students who was honored in a drive-by senior celebration Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

He’ll be attending Odessa College in the fall and plans on getting his barber’s license.

Community in Schools is an organization that helps youngsters who are having trouble with academics, behavior or have other social service needs. The staff members are there to make sure a student has what they need for support.

Usually at this time of the year, the organization holds a banquet to honor its seniors.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had to search for another way to honor their graduates.

“We figured the next best thing to do was a drive-by ceremony to give them their graduation cords and their gifts and their certificates,” program coordinator Hilda Sanchez said.

It may have been a different setting, but the seniors were still happy to be recognized.

“For me, coming out here with my family means a lot to me because with everything that’s been going on, it’s been crazy,” Permian senior Nayeli Nicolas said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for CIS.”

Nicolas, who plans on attending Odessa College this fall for her basic education before transferring to Texas Tech University to work on her nursing degree, says that Communities in Schools has always been there for her.

“I had to write an essay about what CIS meant to me and to me, it means more than just an organization,” Nicolas said. “It’s a family that I’m glad to be a part of.”

Nicolas was one of 16 CIS scholarship applicants who received a laptop, courtesy of Israel Medina of The Medina Law Firm in Odessa.

Odessa High senior Dbrea Pride was another applicant who received a laptop.

“It means something special to me,” Pride said. “It’s great to know that I got a laptop for my college life, which will make everything easier for me.”

Pride plans on attending UTPB in the fall to get her nursing degree.

“It’s good to be close to home because I know that no matter what, I’ll have my family close by and I’ll always have a place to live while I’m in college,” Pride said. “I won’t have to worry about certain things.”

For Medina, being able to donate laptops and to help the students means everything.

“I can identify with these kids,” Medina said. “I’m from Odessa. I’m from West Texas. I wasn’t born super poor, but my family struggled and we’ve been able to overcome a lot growing up. I was blessed to have family that was able to help me and I’m glad to be able to help these kids out in turn.”

While it’s been a rough couple of months, the seniors were glad to know that their teachers were and are still helping them.

“For me, it means a lot,” Nicolas said. “Teachers are going out of their way to help us students to find a way to graduate and I feel that the class of 2020, we’ve been through so many things and we’re finally getting to do graduation.”