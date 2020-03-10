  • March 10, 2020

Quick Hits March 10

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits March 10 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Worship & Lunch Series

The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has scheduled Community Worship & Lunch Series with the Rev. Vaughny Taylor from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church, 306 W. Clements St.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $6. Worship time is at 12:05 p.m.

The theme will be The Fig Tree, Matt 21:18-21.

An offering is taken during the worship to benefit Family Promise of Odessa and their ministry to homeless families.

 

Bingo & Bubbly

Bingo & Bubbly has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Bingo & Bubbly is a fundraiser that benefits Harmony Home. Harmony Home helps more than 500 children yearly overcome trauma caused by abuse. Proceeds from this year’s event will help more than 625 children and families with interviews, therapy, and family advocacy.

Go online or call for information, tables, for sponsorship opportunities, to volunteer at 333-5233.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rvn782c

 

Passport Fair

Ector County District Clerk’s Office, 300 N. Grant Ave, Room 301, has scheduled a Passport Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28. Appointment required.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 498-4290 or email District.Clerk@ectorcountytx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6owjq8u

 

Black & White Ball

The Odessa Arts has scheduled the third annual Black & White Ball from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. April 18 at Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

A celebration will be conducted honoring the accomplishments of honoreesToby and Sondra Eoff, Buzz and Betsy Hurt and Michael Marrero.

Come dressed in James Bond best as try your luck at the Casino Royale.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tpgqvrk

Posted in on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:30 am.

