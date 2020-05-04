Sister celebrates 50 years of faithful service

Sister Alicia Realino was already past 60 when she was offered an assignment to move halfway around the world to take on a job she had never considered.

Realino, a native of the Philippines, spent more than 35 years working mostly as an educational administrator with the Oblates of Notre Dame in her home country. She celebrated her golden jubilee, the 50th anniversary of her first profession of vows, Saturday at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School.

“ When I took my first vows, for me that was for life,” Realino said. “I really wasn’t sure that I would last this long, 50 years, but I already knew that I would die as an Oblate of Notre Dame.

“ Being assigned to different mission engagements has made me more appreciative of being religious. The plan of God for me, I tried to do whatever was expected of me in the island I was going to or where I was assigned to.”

And her faith has helped sustain her through half a century of religious life.

“ God is a faithful God and he understands me,” Realino said. “He understands that I am not perfect, no one is perfect, but I am sure that God delights in my person in spite of my imperfections. I have experienced his great love for me.

“ I think if there’s something that really inspires me in my ministry it’s that experience of God’s great love. It’s the thing that energizes me in what I’m doing and makes me happy and joyful. No regrets.”

Realino came to Odessa in 2006. She said her 14 years of teaching religion to elementary students (first through fifth grades) at St. Mary’s Central Catholic has been a time of learning and growth.

“ I think I am growing with my students,” she said. “I was not in a Catholic elementary school because in my hometown (Abuyog, in Leyte) there was not one. I went to a Catholic high school and a Catholic university.

“ Now I am teaching elementary and learning, also. It looks like my Catholic education, formal education, is complete. I’m learning things I never realized before and I’m having fun learning.”

The Oblates of Notre Dame were founded in 1956 with the mission of providing religious formation and education. Realino served as a high school principal and college administrator among other assignments.

The only nun on the St. Mary’s faculty, Realino also oversees such religious activities as first communion classes, conducting morning devotionals, leading the rosary and teaching the Stations of the Cross.

“ She teaches the whole child,” said Mary Jaramillo, who was principal at St. Mary’s Central Catholic when Realino joined the faculty. “She brings in that religion, that explanation to children. She has classes with the children every day, and then the (other) teachers are able to follow through with that.”

In taking up the post, Realino, who served as a high school principal and later dean of women at two colleges, had to adjust to a different culture and a different age group.

“ I love teaching, but I hadn’t had exposure to elementary kids,” she said. “My exposure was to high school and college students. But when you are assigned to a ministry, you just do your best and allow God to do the rest.

“ When I was in the Philippines, I was in an office and there was usually a secretary to do the fine details for me, to do the Xeroxing and all those things. Here, I have to do things on my own. I made mistakes several times, but I also learned a lot. That makes life more fun and more meaningful.”

Among the missteps, Realino said, was writing her name on the board in cursive her first day, only to discover her students did not yet read cursive.

“ It was a learning experience for me, too, and I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “God has provided me with people who are supportive of what I am doing. I enjoy working with the younger kids right now in elementary school.”

Despite the early blunders, Realino quickly settled in to the St. Mary’s family.

“ She’s very easy-going, very knowledgeable,” Jaramillo said. “She’s always ready to meet the children, always has a smile on her face. She sets a good example for the children to live by.

“ She shows the children the respect they should have for adults and for the Church and for each other. She’s always expected and demanded that of the children.”

Realino said she was not contemplating making a move when the St. Mary’s assignment was proposed.

“ It was really a surprise, but God is a God of surprises,” she said. “I was already a senior citizen when I was assigned here. I never expected to be assigned to a foreign mission.”

Now, 14 years later, she said she wouldn’t change a thing.

“ Teaching the kids, you learn to love them,” Realino said. “They give me lots of energy. I think one of the blessings of being a teacher is you stay young.”