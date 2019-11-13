  • November 13, 2019

Three Little Pigs set

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:36 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

A public performance of The Three Little Pigs opera is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Ave.

It is based upon the music of Mozart with an adaptation by David Corman of First UMC and UTPB, but performed in English. It is a co-production of FUMC and University of Texas Permian Basin. The UTPB vocal ensemble is singing.

Call 337-1527.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:36 pm.

