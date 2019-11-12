YPE & WEN’s holiday party at Miss Cayce’s

The event is sponsored by HNB Mortgage and Pioneer Natural Resources and proceeds will benefit Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center (PBALC).

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy drinks, bites, crafts, shopping and raffles. Tickets are available for $10 when purchased ahead online or $15 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/qtnl23e

PBALC estimates that as many as 1 in 4 Permian Basin Adults struggle with limited literacy. Through your participation, you will help raise awareness and much needed funds for PBALC’s Adult Literacy Program which seeks to develop the literacy skills of adults so they can achieve their goals, improve their lives, and impact our community.