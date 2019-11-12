  • November 12, 2019

YPE & WEN’s holiday party at Miss Cayce’s - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

YPE & WEN’s holiday party at Miss Cayce’s

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:19 pm

YPE & WEN’s holiday party at Miss Cayce’s oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Join Young Professionals in Energy and Women’s Energy Network from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland for a holiday party.

The event is sponsored by HNB Mortgage and Pioneer Natural Resources and proceeds will benefit Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center (PBALC).

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy drinks, bites, crafts, shopping and raffles. Tickets are available for $10 when purchased ahead online or $15 at the door.  Visit tinyurl.com/qtnl23e

PBALC estimates that as many as 1 in 4 Permian Basin Adults struggle with limited literacy.  Through your participation, you will help raise awareness and much needed funds for PBALC’s Adult Literacy Program which seeks to develop the literacy skills of adults so they can achieve their goals, improve their lives, and impact our community. 

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:19 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
40°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SW at 5mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 40°/Low 32°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 62°/Low 35°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]